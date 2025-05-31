May 31, 2025 at 5:34 PM ET

Ole Miss football has built stout recruiting classes under Lane Kiffin. The Rebels do their part to keep up in a competitive Southeastern Conference. But they sustained a massive college football recruiting loss Saturday.

Two-way athlete Zion Legree has decommitted from Ole Miss and Kiffin, Hayes Fawcett of On3 learned on Saturday. The Pensacola, Florida talent was one of the top recruiting coups for Kiffin and his staff.

That's because 22 different programs offered him. Legree also reeled in offers from top blue blood programs.

SEC rivals Georgia and Florida extended its offers to Legree. He also pulled in four-year level opportunities from Notre Dame and Miami. Central Florida out of the Big 12 was one of his other scholarships handed to him.

Are Ole Miss, Lane Kiffin fielding strong '26 class despite decommitment?

The veteran coach and his staff have collected some notable recruiting wins.

Ole Miss landed four-star wide receiver Corey Barber nearly a month ago. Barber even chose the Rebs over Alabama, Georgia and Miami as his final suitors.

Kiffin and company also have a potential Jaxson Dart replacement lined up. Former Oklahoma State QB Maealiuaki Smith landed in Oxford via the College Football Transfer portal. Smith's arrival comes as Ole Miss must replace the late first round selection. Smith played in four games as a true freshman for the Cowboys.

The longtime SEC West division representative even added a 1,000-yard running back to boost this offense. Ex-Troy University 1,000-yard rusher Damien Taylor chose Ole Miss in the portal in April.

Ole Miss will look brand-new at all three skills positions on offense. Legree's decision to pivot, though, now leaves Ole Miss with seven verbal commits for the 2026 class.

Running back Damarius Yates leads the current commits as the highest-ranked four-star. Linebacker Izayia Williams is the highest rated defensive pledge for this class.