With Jaxson Dart out of the building, Lane Kiffin is still searching for his next leader. He might have found his next signal-caller with former Oklahoma State quarterback Maealiuaki Smith committing to Ole Miss from the college football transfer portal.

Smith made his commitment official by signing with the Rebels on Tuesday, per On3 Sports' Pete Nakos. Appearing in just four games as a true freshman in 2024, Smith still potentially has all four years of eligibility remaining. Smith is the second former Oklahoma State player to commit to Ole Miss from the portal after wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling signed at the end of the 2024 season.

As a part of the disappointing 2024 Cowboys team, Smith made two starts in 2024 in relief of the struggling seventh-year senior Alan Bowman. He impressed in his first career start against Texas Tech, throwing for 316 yards, two touchdowns and one interception to earn the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week award. Smith ended the year with 489 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions.

Smith joins Ole Miss' quarterback room that already includes sophomore Austin Simmons, Ferris State transfer Trinidad Chambliss, Louisville transfer Pierce Clarkson and Tennessee State transfer George Hamsley. After backing up Dart in 2024, Simmons is the only returning member of the quarterback room.

While Dart leaves behind big shoes to fill, Smith gives Kiffin an interesting room to work with. While Simmons has familiarity with the system and Chambliss enters off a Division II national title, Smith still figures to be the best of the group at first glance.

Ole Miss filling roster through college football transfer portal

With eight players taken in the 2025 NFL Draft, Ole Miss is forced to rebuild coming off one of its most successful eras in recent history. Led by defensive tackle Walter Nolen, the Rebels had a record-setting five players taken on the first two nights of the draft.

Wide receivers Tre Harris and Jordan Watkins, cornerback Tre Amos, linebacker Chris Paul Jr. and defensive linemen Princely Umanmielen and J.J. Pegues rounded out the list of names drafted. Several other former stars, including tight end Caden Prieskorn and wideout Antwane “Juice” Wells, signed as undrafted free agents.

Given the mass of losses, Kiffin has rebuilt his team through the transfer portal. The team only returns four starters in 2025: three on offense and one on defense. Ole Miss brought in a handful of players from the college football transfer portal, including Stribling, Harrison Wallace III, Kewan Lacy, Damien Taylor and Princewill Umanmielen, the younger brother of Princely.