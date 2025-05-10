Ole Miss football was on the verge of making into their first College Football Playoff last season. Then, a couple of heartbreaking losses led to them missing out. Quarterback Jaxson Dart was a first round draft pick in the NFL Draft a couple of weeks ago, and head coach Lane Kiffin is looking to retool his roster. Although his latest addition won't boost the team until 2026, it was still a big pickup for Kiffin. According to Hayes Fawcett from On3, the Ole Miss football program has reeled in four-star wide receiver Corey Barber. Fawcett posted the news on X, formerly Twitter.

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Corey Barber has Committed to Ole Miss, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’0 190 WR from Hoover, AL chose the Rebels over Alabama, Georgia, & Miami “All glory to God🙏🏽 Hotty Toddy🦈🦈”https://t.co/0PhubPESgF pic.twitter.com/HHq2tpJ3yU — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

“BREAKING: Four-Star WR Corey Barber has Committed to Ole Miss, he tells me for @on3recruits,” posted Fawcett on the social media platform. “The 6'0 190 WR from Hoover, AL chose the Rebels over Alabama, Georgia, & Miami. ‘All glory to God, Hotty Toddy.'”

With Dart no longer in Oxford, Kiffin is looking for his next starting quarterback. At the moment, that could very well be sophomore signal caller Austin Simmons. If Simmons does indeed seize the job and run with it, could he develop a strong relationship with Barber post-2025?

Will Ole Miss football finally breakthrough into College Football Playoff?

As excited as Ole Miss football fans would be to see Simmons slinging the ball to Barber in 2026, the focus for now is on 2025. Last season was a close call for Kiffin and his program. Although they were close, it doesn't matter now. Can Simmons seize control of the starting job and lead the Rebels to their greatest heights yet?

That is certainly the hope of Kiffin and his staff. There has been plenty of exciting football in Oxford, and a lot of big wins as well. Can Kiffin and Simmons pick up a few more of those big wins this fall? If so, then Barber will be joining a program that could very well be coming off a deep run in the College Football Playoff.