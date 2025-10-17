Lane Kiffin has become one of the most intriguing figures in college football’s coaching carousel — and for good reason. Two months ago, ESPN’s Ryan McGee suggested that while Kiffin has been linked to Florida amid uncertainty around Billy Napier’s future, the Ole Miss head coach would only consider leaving Oxford for one destination: Alabama.

“Would Lane Kiffin leave Ole Miss? I think Lane Kiffin would leave Ole Miss if Tuscaloosa called,” McGee said on the College Gameday Podcast. “People in Gainesville are convinced that if they call, he’ll leave. But why do you mess with happy?”

McGee pointed to Kiffin’s personal ties to Florida — his ex-wife, Layla Reaves, is the daughter of former Gators quarterback coach John Reaves — but emphasized that Kiffin has found contentment at Ole Miss, both professionally and personally. After all, the 49-year-old coach turned down Auburn last year to remain in Oxford, a move that underscored his commitment to the Rebels and his family.

In a recent interview with On3 Sports, Kiffin addressed the speculation directly, offering a reflective look at how he approaches constant job rumors. “If you just keep going and chasing, and you do that often, you’re missing things right in front of you,” he said.

“You’re always listening and looking, and that’s been a common theme in my life — missing what was right there. I think I view that much differently now.”

Kiffin also spoke about how college football’s landscape has evolved under NIL and the transfer portal, noting that powerhouse programs can no longer hoard elite talent as easily as before.

Still, he admits that the blue bloods — Alabama, Georgia, and Ohio State — maintain built-in advantages. “When you’re choosing between schools, the money’s very similar most of the time,” Kiffin said. “So you default back to the Heisman winners, the stadium, and all the reasons people have chosen those schools for years. There’s still some ‘Moneyball’ involved.”

Just two weeks ago, Kiffin made headlines again after criticizing Auburn for moving its 2026 home game against Baylor to Atlanta for NIL revenue. “I like our home games for our fans,” he said. “It does a lot for our community. NIL dollars isn’t the answer to everything.”

Through it all, Kiffin’s message remains consistent — he’s focused on Ole Miss, his players, and the present moment. As the coaching carousel spins and rumors swirl, the Rebels’ leader seems more grounded than ever, a far cry from the job-hopping reputation that once defined his career.