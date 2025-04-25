The New York Giants passed on a quarterback with the No. 3 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, selecting Abdul Carter instead. But many expected the Giants to try to trade back into the first round for a quarterback, and that's exactly what they did. New York moved up from No. 34 to No. 25 in a trade with the Houston Texans and took Jaxson Dart over Shedeur Sanders.

The Giants also sent pick No. 99 and a 2026 third-round pick to complete the deal. There had been rumblings that Giants head coach Brian Daboll was a fan of Dart, and now he has his man after this trade.

Dart played three seasons at Ole Miss after starting his college career at USC. He had a monster season as a senior, throwing for 4,279 yards and 29 touchdowns to just six interceptions. The quarterback completed 69.3% of his passes.

Related New York Giants NewsArticle continues below
Nov 19, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) celebrates after making a sack against the Washington Commanders during the fourth quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Kayvon Thibodeaux’s 4-word reaction to Abdul Carter pick, contract decision
Aug 26, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll (right) and general manager Joe Schoen (left) talk before a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
NFL rumors: Giants’ blockbuster No. 1 pick trade offer Titans turned down
Abdul Carter, Giants
Abdul Carter’s Lawrence Taylor post becomes prescient for Giants at 2025 NFL Draft

 

 