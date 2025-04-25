The New York Giants passed on a quarterback with the No. 3 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, selecting Abdul Carter instead. But many expected the Giants to try to trade back into the first round for a quarterback, and that's exactly what they did. New York moved up from No. 34 to No. 25 in a trade with the Houston Texans and took Jaxson Dart over Shedeur Sanders.

The Giants also sent pick No. 99 and a 2026 third-round pick to complete the deal. There had been rumblings that Giants head coach Brian Daboll was a fan of Dart, and now he has his man after this trade.

Dart played three seasons at Ole Miss after starting his college career at USC. He had a monster season as a senior, throwing for 4,279 yards and 29 touchdowns to just six interceptions. The quarterback completed 69.3% of his passes.