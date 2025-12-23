Ole Miss football enters the College Football Playoff quarterfinals with confidence, urgency, and perspective. As the Rebels prepare for a Sugar Bowl rematch vs. the Georgia Bulldogs, head coach Pete Golding addressed the challenge ahead following a decisive first-round victory vs. the Tulane Green Wave that extended Ole Miss’ postseason run and set up a meeting with the only team to beat them this season.

Golding, promoted to lead the program in late November, did not shy away from revisiting the defensive shortcomings that defined the regular-season loss. Issues with tackling, coverage execution, and third-down defense were central to his remarks as Ole Miss evaluates what went wrong the first time around.

In a story published by 247Sports' Benjamin Wolk, Golding acknowledged Georgia’s dominance while offering a candid — and humorous — assessment of the task ahead. Wolk detailed how the coach framed the rematch with respect, realism, and a clear understanding of the margin for error.

“Well hopefully we can get to them to at least punt one time. I think that would be a good start. Extremely talented football team. Very well coached. The premier college football team, in my opinion, and have been for some time.”

Golding’s approach for the Sugar Bowl centers on creating contested downs and controlling tempo. He emphasized the importance of running the football, protecting possessions, and avoiding the defensive lapses the Bulldogs exploited earlier in the season.

Preparation continues under unique circumstances. Several assistant coaches are balancing future opportunities elsewhere while remaining engaged in Ole Miss’ postseason push. Golding said when staff members are in the building, their focus remains fully on the playoff preparation.

Injury monitoring also remains part of the process. Running back Kewan Lacy’s status is still being evaluated after returning late in the previous game, leaving his availability uncertain heading into the quarterfinal matchup.

The Rebels resume practice after the holiday break, with the Sugar Bowl serving as both a measuring stick and a chance at redemption. For the coach, correcting past mistakes will determine whether the season continues or not.