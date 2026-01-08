Pete Golding may be a first-time head coach at the college football level, but the moment has not appeared too big for him. Thrust into leadership after Lane Kiffin’s abrupt departure to LSU Tigers, Golding has guided Ole Miss through chaos, roster uncertainty, and now a College Football Playoff semifinal appearance, all while keeping the program’s focus intact.

Speaking ahead of Ole Miss’ Fiesta Bowl matchup against Miami Hurricanes, Golding made it clear that outside noise, including transfer portal chaos and recruiting pressure, has not distracted the Rebels.

“Our guys love playing football. And so I haven't looked at anything outside,” said Golding, via SEC Mike. “We've got a really good group of guys and men in that building that want to be there, that want to provide a really good environment for our players, and our players want to win…It's just whatever the moment is, if it's a game preparation, let's get ready to play the game. If we're recruiting, let's recruit, and let's try to recruit better than everybody else. And, I think Oxford has speak for itself, Ole Miss speak for itself.”

That mindset has been critical since Nov. 30, when Kiffin left a Playoff-bound Ole Miss team to take the LSU job. Despite initial plans for several LSU-bound assistants to remain with the Rebels through the postseason, the unexpected Sugar Bowl upset of Georgia Bulldogs which sent Ole Miss to the national semifinals — changed everything.

The transfer portal opened immediately after that win, forcing Golding to balance postseason preparation with roster retention. Golding’s confidence extends directly into recruiting, where he believes Ole Miss’ upward trajectory matters more than historical trophies.

“And recruiting, you know a lot of people recruit based on tradition. We recruit based on trajectory and a lot of these places,” added Golding. “They can go show them Heisman trophies and show them national championships. Nobody in that damn building won them. All right. So again, it's where's it at right now? What's the direction that it's headed? And so our guys see that. I think the recruits see that as well.”

That philosophy resonates at a time when Ole Miss is winning without relying on legacy branding. Golding has emphasized stability, development, and belief, the traits that helped the Rebels survive coaching turnover and reach the CFP semifinals.

As Ole Miss prepares to face Miami with a national championship berth on the line, Golding’s steady leadership continues to earn trust inside the building. Whether the Rebels’ season ends in Glendale or goes one step further, the foundation he’s laying suggests Ole Miss football isn’t just surviving, but thriving post-Kiffin.