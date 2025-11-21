Ole Miss, Florida and LSU football fans are anxiously waiting to see where Lane Kiffin will be in 2026. They will soon have their answer. The Rebels head coach is expected to make an announcement regarding his future a day after the team's regular season finale against Mississippi State, per On3 Sports.

Many consider Kiffin to be a perfect fit in Oxford, but LSU and Florida both offer a wealth of resources and panache that could prove too tempting to refuse. He has not made a decision yet, according to Pete Nakos, but did meet with the university on Friday. The program remains in a state of uncertainty ahead of the College Football Playoff.

Ole Miss cannot allow itself to get swept up by the speculation. It must be mentally strong for its upcoming Egg Bowl matchup. The Rebels have dominated the in-state rivalry series during the 2020s, besting the Bulldogs in four of their last five meetings, but this foe is better than its 5-6 record. Mississippi State nearly upset both Tennessee and Texas and will have a rowdy crowd behind it for this Black Friday face-off. A distraction could be enough to boost the squad over the No. 6 team in the country.

But how does Ole Miss block out the noise?

Will Lane Kiffin change jobs yet again?

The Kiffin rumors are constantly swirling around the school. Many people already assume he is leaving the Rebels for The Swamp or Death Valley, continuing a trend of chasing the next big job. The 50-year-old has been through this cycle before. He went to Tennessee after flaming out with the then-Oakland Raiders, only to leave the Volunteers for USC after just one season.

Kiffin climbed his way back up the ladder after the Trojans dismissed him in 2013, revived Florida Atlantic and eventually landed back in the Power Four with Ole Miss football. He has openly expressed love for the program and claims to have a new lease on life, but the prevailing opinion is that LSU and Florida will always have a higher ceiling. The Rebels' 10-1 record serves as a compelling rebuttal to such an argument.

Lane Kiffin previously said that money will not factor into his decision-making process. fans desperately hope he will use the bonds he has built in Oxford to guide him through the end of this saga. Ole Miss will be hanging in suspense until this highly-anticipated announcement is made on Nov. 29.