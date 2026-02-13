Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss got what he wanted. He is now eligible to play for a sixth season in the college ranks after scoring a legal win against the NCAA.

“Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss has been GRANTED a preliminary injunction, giving him an additional year of eligibility. The NCAA is likely to appeal the decision from Mississippi judge Robert Whitwell. For now, he is eligible for the 2026 season,” wrote Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports via a social media post on X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday.

As Dellenger mentioned, the catch here is that the NCAA is still likely to appeal the decision, but for now, Trinidad Chambliss can feel good about his chances to see action under center for another year in college after getting a temporary injunction.

The NCAA previously denied Chambliss' waiver to play another season. The waiver was for his medical redshirt in 2022, when he dealt with a severe case of tonsillitis while he was still with Division II Ferris State.

For Ole Miss football, this is a significant win for the program. While the NCAA is expected to appeal, the process will likely take time to resolve, giving the Rebels the chance to have Chambliss on the field when the 2026 college football season begins.

Having Chambliss back gives first-year head coach Pete Golding arguably the best quarterback in college football in 2026, just a season after the signal-caller led the program to a deep run in the College Football Playoff.

In the 2025 campaign, Chambliss led pased for 3,937 yards and 22 touchdowns against three interceptions on a 66.1 percent completion rate.