With a gutsy win over LSU in Week 5, Ole Miss will find itself in the top 10 of the next college football rankings release. As much of an accomplishment as that is, Lane Kiffin believes it is the new norm in Oxford.

As the Rebels were putting on the finishing touches of their victory, program executives began to worry about fans potentially rushing the field. However, when that did not happen, Kiffin believes it is a sign that the Ole Miss faithful understand what is being built within their community.

“To me, that's really cool that you get to a place as a program that you do beat the [No. 4] team in the country and you don't rush the field because you're doing what you're supposed to do, and that's win the game,” Kiffin said post-game, via ESPN. “That makes me happy this program has gotten to that place.”

Kiffin, 50, took over the Ole Miss football program in 2020 after three successful seasons at Florida Atlantic. Since then, he has led the Rebels to a 49-18 record over five and a half seasons in Oxford. The team is seeking its third consecutive double-digit win season and its elusive first College Football Playoff appearance in 2025.

Lane Kiffin leads Ole Miss upset of LSU in Week 5

Through five games, Ole Miss has already endured a quarterback change, but it remains undefeated and atop the SEC. The team collected just its third win over LSU in the last 10 years, each coming at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Ole Miss fell behind early after Garrett Nussmeier hit Nic Anderson for a seven-yard score in the first quarter. However, once the Rebels found the end zone to take a 10-7 lead, they would not relinquish it for the rest of the game.

Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss enjoyed another Heisman-worthy performance, throwing 314 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception, while adding 71 rushing yards. The game was a litmus test for Chambliss, a former Division II star, as it was his first against an SEC opponent and a ranked team.

After losing stars Jaxson Dart, Tre Harris, Antwane Wells Jr., Jordan Watkins, Walter Nolen, Chris Paul Jr. and Trey Amos, many felt that Ole Miss would need time to regroup. It has been the exact opposite, as the Rebels have arguably looked better in 2025 than they did in 2024.