Did Ole Miss football and Lane Kiffin just find their next breakout quarterback? Robert Griffin III is raving about Trinidad Chambliss. Even dropping this two-word declaration: Heisman candidate.

Those words sparked a mix of praise and perplexed responses toward “RG3.”

The past Heisman Trophy winner became in awe of one Chambliss throw during third-and-14 — prompting his new belief in the Rebels QB.

This throw by Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss on 3rd and 14 was the PLAY OF THE GAME. Now Ole Miss will be a Top 5 Team and Chambliss is a Heisman Candidate. Outta Pocket Tape Talk with @CoachDanCasey pic.twitter.com/g44qyXYbne — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

Chambliss rose to starter amid a key Ole Miss injury, and is now taking over for recent first round selection Jaxson Dart. He's gone from College Football Transfer Portal addition from the Division II level to rising Southeastern Conference star.

The former NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and Baylor star is on the Chambliss bandwagon. But Griffin's Heisman praise sparked mixed reactions.

Notable reactions for Robert Griffin III's comment toward Ole Miss QB

Some took Griffin's side on the new Heisman chatter.

“He had a great game. Guy almost never misses. And his legs were almost unfair against LSU d-line,” one fan responded via the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

One Rebels fan believes Chambliss is now the QB1 moving forward over original starter Austin Simmons.

“Especially coming in as a backup QB when Simmons was the talk all year to be the guy. Love Simmons, but Trinidad has earned the spot without a doubt,” that fan shared.

One last fan agreeing with Griffin said “Chambliss for Heisman has a nice ring to it and would make for a great story.”

But others aren't so convinced for the former Ferris State University QB. One claimed Chambliss won't be behind center next week. A second critic said Chambliss thrived against an “overrated” opponent in LSU.

Chambliss, though, earned comparisons to past Pro Bowler Kyler Murray before the Saturday win. He's showing how smart he was in turning down Temple for Ole Miss in the portal.

Now Griffin is the first past Heisman winner to mention Chambliss as the new contender for the nation's coveted award.