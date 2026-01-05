Ole Miss football are in the middle of a playoff run, and they want to keep some of their players heading into next season. Trinidad Chambliss is one of those players, which is why they agreed on a new deal with the quarterback, according to Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports.

“QB Trinidad Chambliss agreed to a new deal with Ole Miss contingent on him having his eligibility waiver request granted, sources tell Yahoo Sports. School officials are hoping this week for a resolution to the waiver seeking a 6th year. His dad told us that he’s ‘confident,'” Dellenger wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

When Chambliss addresses his future, he hasn't noted that he would return to Ole Miss if his waiver was approved, but it looks like he may be staying put. Many expected him to follow Lane Kiffin to LSU.

Chambliss' waiver request with the NCAA is an attempt to get an extra year of eligibility by awarding a redshirt to one of his years at Ferris State.

“I deserve (another year)” Chambliss said. “I've only played three seasons of college football. I feel like I deserve to play four. I redshirted in 2021. That was my freshman redshirt. Then I medically redshirted in 2022. Played in 2023, 2024 and this is 2025.”

In 2022, he did not play because of medical issues, as he noted late in December that he had chronic tonsillitis, heart palpitations, and trouble breathing.

In his one year with Ole Miss, Chambliss has been one of the better quarterbacks in the SEC. He had 3,016 yards with 18 touchdowns, while rushing for 470 yards and six touchdowns.