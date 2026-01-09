Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss submitted an eligibility waiver with the hopes of returning to the program next season to play a sixth year of college football. New reports reveal the decision that was made regarding his status.

Chambliss, who was a senior at Ole Miss this season, had his eligibility waiver denied, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. However, it's said that Ole Miss can appeal the decision, so there might still be a chance for Chambliss to play one more year of college football.

“NEWS: The NCAA has denied Trinidad Chambliss a sixth year of eligibility, which would end his college career. The decision comes after a verbal denial in December. Ole Miss can still appeal the decision.”

It's a decision that is seemingly not sitting well with Chambliss, as Thamel also reports that he and his attorney are preparing to take legal action over the NCAA's decision. Ole Miss claims that Trinidad Chambliss should be granted one more year of eligibility due to not playing his second year at Ferris State due to a respiratory issue.

“Ole Miss filed the waiver because Chambliss didn’t play his second season at Ferris State, dealing with persistent respiratory issues. Chambliss' attorney Tom Mars has indicated he's also preparing legal action in Mississippi for an injunction and damages.”

The NCAA shared a lengthy statement regarding its decision about the 23-year-old quarterback. In the statement, they claim that in several cases in which a college athlete filed an eligibility waiver due to a form of injury, those individuals were able to provide medical documentation as proof of the injury.

“This decision aligns with consistent application of NCAA rules. So far this academic year, the NCAA has received 784 clock extension requests (438 in football). Of those, 25 cases cited an incapacitating injury (nine in football). The NCAA approved 15 of those (six in football), and all 15 provided medical documentation from the time of the injury. Conversely, all 10 that were denied (three in football) did not provide the required medical documentation.”

Despite wanting to return to Ole Miss for another season, Trinidad Chambliss has played well enough to at least be considered one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft. He ends the 2025-26 season with 3,937 passing yards, 527 rushing yards, and 30 total touchdowns (22 passing, eight rushing) while completing 66.1% of his pass attempts.