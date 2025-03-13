Oregon football slipped out of its No. 1 recruiting class ranking for 2026 last month. Even Clemson has gained traction and scaled the Ducks. But the Big Ten champs received a strong message from a five-star who shut down his commitment Thursday.

Towering 6-foot-7 tight end Kendre Harrison fired off a message that'll win over Ducks fans. Especially those having anxieties about the slight recruiting downturn.

“What’s understood don’t have to be explained, I’m HOME…SCO DUCKS,” Harrison shared via Hayes Fawcett of On3.

Harrison originally chose Oregon in Nov. 2024. But his Thursday message signals he's all in at Eugene despite several recruiting pushes from other power conference foes.

Harrison is an impact verbal commit for head coach Dan Lanning and company. The Reidsville, North Carolina native is the nation's top tight end. Plus is the state of North Carolina's No. 2 overall prospect by On3. His commitment reignites the Ducks' recruiting efforts.

Oregon 2026 class overview, including 5-star addition

Again, the Ducks started 2025 off with a bang on the recruiting trail. Oregon owned the nation's top recruiting class for this current cycle.

But USC lurked in the shadows. The Trojans started their momentum swing during the weekend of Feb. 21 by pilfering longtime Ducks commit Jonas Williams. The dual-threat passer sparked USC's sudden surge to the top of the recruiting rankings. USC since landed four-star wide receiver and past Oregon target Trent Mosley, plus another Ducks offeree in four-star offensive lineman Esun Tafa during the week of March 10.

There's more involving Oregon. Clemson has rampaged its way to No. 2 now — including landing seven different four-star prospects as of March 13. Interior offensive lineman Chancellor Barclay and wide receiver Connor Salmin represent the last Tigers verbal commits. Oregon never offered both four-stars.

But Harrison reaffirming his Ducks pledge brings a needed momentum swing in Eugene. He joins offensive tackle commit Kodi Greene as the lone five-star representatives for Oregon. The Ducks hold nine verbal pledges for this current cycle. Oregon still ranks in the top five of the recruitment rankings at No. 3 overall nationally.