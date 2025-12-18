The No. 5 seed Oregon Ducks enter the College Football Playoff with questions surrounding their offensive health, as injuries to multiple wide receivers headline the latest Ducks injury report. Oregon will host No. 12 seed James Madison in the first round on Saturday at Autzen Stadium, where receiver availability could play a major role in shaping the Ducks’ approach in the playoff opener.

The Ducks listed three wide receivers as questionable ahead of Saturday’s matchup against James Madison. Dakorien Moore, Gary Bryant Jr., and Evan Stewart each appear on the injury report after missing time late in the regular season. Their potential availability would provide a boost to an Oregon football offense that relied heavily on its run game throughout November.

ESPN's Pete Thamel shared the update on his X (formerly known as Twitter), posting a graphic detailing Oregon’s injury designations for the playoff game. The post outlined which players remain sidelined and which could be available by kickoff.

“Oregon’s three wide receivers who’ve missed time are all questionable for the Ducks.”

Moore missed the final four games of the regular season with a knee injury, while Bryant sat out the last three due to an ankle issue. Stewart also remains listed as questionable, creating uncertainty within the Oregon wide receiver rotation. Several additional contributors were ruled out, further testing depth on both sides of the ball.

The Ducks open the CFP at Autzen Stadium after finishing the regular season 11-1 overall and 6-1 at home, with their lone loss coming against the No. 1 ranked Indiana Hoosiers. If Moore and Bryant are limited, Oregon may need to lean on its offensive versatility against a James Madison defense known for structure and discipline.