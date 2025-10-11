Dan Lanning just reminded college football fans why he is so beloved at Oregon. The fourth-year coach is never afraid to do what it takes to get his fan base behind him, as he showed once again with Pat McAfee on College GameDay.

With the ESPN show in Eugene for the massive Week 7 matchup between Oregon and Indiana, Lanning joined the crew for a brief segment in front of his fans. Nick Saban encouraged him to “do something” to get the crowd engaged, prompting Lanning and McAfee to stand on their chairs, remove their shirts and flex for the fans.

From the moment Saban prompted him to follow McAfee in removing his shirt, Lanning did not hesitate for a moment. It is that unconventional approach that caused the Ducks to buy into Lanning from the moment he took over the program in 2022.

Article Continues Below

The crowd unsurprisingly loved the sight of their coach hyping them up like a frat guy with McAfee's support. McAfee led the students in a “Sco Ducks” chant that echoed through the broadcast.

Week 7 marked Oregon's second consecutive they were featured on College GameDay. The Ducks had a bye in Week 6, but the show was in State College for their previous matchup with then-No. 3-ranked Penn State.

However, Week 7 was the show's first trip of the year to Eugene, and Oregon made the most of it; Lanning's stunt was one of many viral moments from the show. Just before the coach graced the set, The Oregon Duck fired up the crowd by riding onto the grass in front of the cameras on a horse.