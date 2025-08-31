Dante Moore had an excellent performance in the No. 7 Oregon Ducks' season opener against the Montana State Bobcats on Saturday evening. His efforts earned praise from head coach Dan Lanning.

It marked his first start with the Ducks, entering the third season of his collegiate career. He initially represented the UCLA Bruins in 2023, transferring to Oregon in 2024. He only appeared in three games as a backup quarterback, learning from the team's successful campaign that season.

Moore won the starting job going into the game, and safe to say he kept it. He completed 18 passes out of 23 attempts for 213 yards and three touchdowns, dominating the Bobcats in the contest.

Lanning reflected on the win after the game, via 247Sports. The coach praised Moore's performance, calling it a sharp and decisive display.

“He was sharp, he knew where to go with the ball, he was decisive with this reads, he was able to make some checks. I thought we had a simple plan and a plan that we could execute at a high level, and he went out there and executed it really well,” Lanning said.

How Dan Lanning's Oregon performed against Montana State

It was an excellent season debut for Dante Moore, helping Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks dominate Montana State 59-13.

Oregon controlled the game from start to finish, cruising on both sides of the ball. The run game was dominant throughout the matchup, racking up 39 rushes for 253 yards and five touchdowns.

Noah Whittington starred with 10 carries for 68 yards and a score. Jordan Davison reached the end zone three times as he made six rushes for 26 yards, while Jayden Limar provided three carries for 20 yard and a touchdown.

Three receivers benefitted from Moore's display with three or more catches: Malik Benson, Gary Bryant Jr. and Dakorien Moore. Benson led the way with five receptions for 51 yards and a touchdown, Bryant had four catches for 31 yards and a score, and Moore recorded three receptions for 26 yards.

The No. 7 Ducks will prepare for their next matchup, remaining at home. They host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6 at 3:30 p.m. ET.