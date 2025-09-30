When Dan Lanning convinced Dante Moore to stay at Oregon despite sitting behind Dillon Gabriel last year, the long-term vision was always about NFL readiness.

Lanning pointed to recent quarterbacks like Jayden Daniels, Bo Nix, and Michael Penix Jr., who maximized extended college careers before breaking into the league.

That perspective resonated with Moore, who embraced a year of patience and learning, and now looks like one of the sport’s fastest-rising stars.

According to the New York Times, Moore has surpassed outside expectations. He’s completing 75 percent of his passes with a sparkling 14-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

His performance in one of the most hostile atmospheres in college football, against Penn State in a White Out, cemented his breakout. Moore went 29-of-39 for 248 yards and three scores, adding 35 rushing yards that surprised evaluators who once doubted his mobility.

Scouts and opposing coaches are raving about the sophomore’s poise.

“He was smooth as hell, and no panic,” one defensive coordinator who faced him said. “He can throw the hell out of the ball. On film, he makes some unbelievable deep throws.

He’s the real deal.” That sentiment is echoed inside NFL circles, where Moore’s stock is rising faster than expected.

Article Continues Below

Still, not everyone is convinced he should bolt for the draft early. A scouting director cautioned that, although Moore is gifted, he would benefit from more time to polish his decision-making.

“Some plays he saw the field real well. Some plays, he didn’t. He’s a smooth athlete with good arm talent. He runs well enough to extend plays, and he’s an awesome kid. But I still want to see a lot more from him this year,” the director explained.

With Moore not turning 21 until after the 2026 draft, the timeline for his leap remains under debate.

The hype only intensified after his national recognition. Moore was named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in Oregon’s 30-24 double-overtime victory at Penn State.

That win vaulted the Ducks to No. 2 in the AP Top 25 and extended their nation-leading regular-season win streak. For Oregon, the message was clear: these aren’t the same Ducks who fold on the big stage.

Moore’s evolution from patient understudy to star has quickly made him the centerpiece of Oregon’s title chase, and a name NFL scouts will keep under the microscope for seasons to come.