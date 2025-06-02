Oregon football has ignited a new rampage on the college football recruiting trail. The Ducks' summer recruiting blitz hit is already winning over 2027 talents. Including a new four-star defender who chose Oregon over Tennessee and Clemson — two College Football Playoff qualifiers.

This time Dan Lanning and the Ducks reeled in Cam Pritchett, who stars in Alabaster, Alabama. Hayes Fawcett of On3 not only revealed Pritchett's decision Monday, but included that the DL turned down the Volunteers and Tigers. Florida State and Auburn rose as two more finalists before Pritchett chose the Big Ten champions.

Pritchett becomes the second star 2027 talent to pick the Ducks in a span of 24 hours. Oregon and Lanning landed Prince Tavizon from San Diego on Sunday — who also took a dig at USC in his announcement.

Lanning and company are already stockpiling the '27 class early. All while continuing to win over 2026 recruits. Oregon is also making up recruiting ground following the decommit of five-star Richard Wesley.

Oregon lands highly-rated 4-star amid Tennessee, Clemson push

Tavizon and Pritchett together look like an intriguing edge rush mix. The latter became his own highly-rated star within his home state.

The 6-foot-3, 231-pounder is Alabama's fifth-ranked overall prospect by 247Sports composite. Oregon began to win him over during the weekend of May 30.

Pritchett visited the Eugene campus for his unofficial visit. He exploded early on the recruiting trail. Even national title game representatives Notre Dame and Ohio State offered him. He also had other power conference suitors at his disposal. Auburn rose as an in-state possibility right away. Miami and USC emerged as two more powerhouses making an early run at Pritchett.

Oregon, however, presented a stronger fit for Pritchett according to Matt Prehm of Duck Territory on 247Sports. Prehm wrote this evaluation.

“Under Dan Lanning's leadership as head coach, the Oregon Ducks have made it their bread and butter to go after elite edge defenders that can play multiple positions along the Duck defense. Pritchett feels like a similar player who can be asked to fit into different roles along the defensive unit,” Prehm wrote.

The Ducks join Penn State and Ohio State as the only Big Ten schools with multiple 2027 recruits. Meanwhile, they rank 27th nationally for the '26 class.