The Oregon Ducks are processing several high-profile departures following their hard-fought performance in the College Football Playoff semifinal. Tight end Kenyon Sadiq has officially decided to leave Eugene to enter the 2026 NFL Draft after a season where he solidified his status as the premier player at his position.

Sadiq led all tight ends in the nation with eight touchdown catches in 2025, providing a reliable target for the offense and nearly doubling his production from the previous year. Widely regarded as a top-ten overall prospect and the number one tight end on major draft boards, his exit marks the end of a rapid rise from a four-star recruit to a projected early first-round selection.

Adding to the list of defensive exits, Pete Thamel reported on X that Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman is leaving school early to declare for the NFL Draft. Thieneman earned first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2025 and second-team All-American honors, establishing himself as one of the most instinctive and productive defensive backs in the country.

He is currently viewed as one of the draft’s top safeties and a projected top-50 pick. His departure creates a significant void in a secondary that will need to replace his leadership and playmaking ability as the program prepares for the 2026 cycle.

To bolster the offensive unit for incoming quarterback Dylan Raiola, the Ducks have turned to the transfer portal to secure explosive new weapons. Former UAB wide receiver Iverson Hooks has committed to Oregon after a breakout season in which he recorded 72 receptions for 927 yards and seven touchdowns.

With two years of eligibility remaining, Hooks provides veteran experience for a receiving corps that must replace departing starters like Malik Benson. He will join a talented returning group that includes Jeremiah McClellan and Dakorien Moore, ensuring that the offense remains potent as the team retools for another deep postseason run.

The coaching staff is now focused on integrating these new pieces and developing the next wave of stars to fill the gaps left by their NFL-bound veterans. As the 2026 season approaches, the Ducks appear well-positioned to compete at the highest level of the Big Ten once again.