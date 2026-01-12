Oregon is coming off a loss in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl to Indiana. Now, the Ducks look to retool for the 2026 campaign, and part of that will be through the College Football Transfer Portal. Oregon has landed a commitment from Dylan Raiola to be the quarterback next season. Now, they have added a new weapon for Raiola in the transfer portal.

UAB transfer wide receiver Iverson Hooks has committed to Oregon, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3Sports.

Hooks is coming off a phenomenal season with UAB. He brought in 72 receptions for 927 yards and found the end zone seven times. He did just complete his fourth year with the program. Hooks played in one game in 2022, recording one catch for 13 yards. He then played in three games in 2023 as a redshirt freshman before a season-ending injury. In 2024, he played in all 12 games, with one start. He had 14 catches for 179 yards with a score, plus threw one pass for 71 yards.

The UAB transfer started all 12 games for the Blazers this year, having his best season. He will still have two years of eligibility left for Oregon.

Meanwhile, Oregon is in need of receivers. Their top pass catcher was Malik Benson, who is now out of eligibility. He had 719 yards and six scores this past year. Furthermore, Kyler Kasper, Lustius Lowe, Cooper Perry, and tight end Kade Caton are all in the portal. None of them had a major impact on the offense this past season.

Hooks will be joining an already solid room. Jeremiah McClellan will be returning after bringing in 38 receptions for 57 yards and three scores. Further, Dakorien Moore will also be back. He brought in 34 receptions for 497 yards with three touchdowns in 2025.

The Ducks were one game away from a national championship appearance. Oregon has brought back its star EDGE rushing duo, while adding new parts to the team. They will be in a position to contend again in 2026.