Oregon football finds itself picking up debris after getting demolished by Indiana. The Ducks took the first step in the cleanup — grabbing a Penn State tight end via the portal.

Andrew Olesh goes from Nittany Lions true freshman to newest Ducks TE, Hayes Fawcett of On3/Rivals revealed on Sunday afternoon. Olesh arrived to State College one year ago as one of the last five-star signing for James Franklin.

Olesh joined an influx of Penn State players in the College Football Transfer Portal after Franklin's dismissal. He adds a big 6-foot-5, 236-pound target for the Ducks' offense.

Oregon gains four more years of eligibility in this move. And he may not be the last former five-star to head to Eugene.

Oregon courting another highly-touted portal entry after adding Penn State TE

Olesh faces a situation where Dante Moore may not be his quarterback. He's hearing constant NFL chatter despite the rough outing against the Hoosiers.

But he could receive passes from another past five-star.

Former Nebraska QB Dylan Raiola visited Eugene and took in the Oregon campus Sunday. Raiola remains one of the more high-profile talents still left in the portal.

But again, all signs indicate Moore will eventually throw his name into the NFL Draft ringer. Which in return swings the door open for head coach Dan Lanning and his staff to reel him in.

Raiola is now predicted to land with the Ducks as of Sunday afternoon. He'd continue a current trend if he chooses the Ducks.

Oregon has rolled with transfer portal QBs to lead the offense from Moore, to Dillon Gabriel, to Bo Nix — two out of the three are already on NFL rosters.