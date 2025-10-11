Oregon football hopes to return this season to the College Football Playoff, as well as the Big Ten championship. Oregon is hosting College GameDay on Saturday, and fans are ready for it. Ducks fans were ready at dawn to party and welcome the College GameDay crew to Eugene.

The fans gathered ahead of a key Big Ten game Saturday, between Oregon and Indiana.

Unreal scene for @CollegeGameDay in the pre-dawn darkness. https://t.co/BZLR0TuGsI — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

The crowd gathered before the sun even rose on Saturday. College GameDay panelist Pat McAfee loved seeing Oregon fans show up and support their team. McAfee jumped up on his chair, while others including Nick Saban had to hold the chair down for him.

“Today is going to be special!” McAfee yelled out to the crowd.

ABSOLUTELY ELECTRIC IN OREGON 🔥 @PatMcAfeeShow and the crowd understood the assignment 😤 pic.twitter.com/LEJxk0nTqH — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 11, 2025

The Oregon Duck mascot even arrived on a horse, like in the movie Braveheart, to rally the energetic crowd.

THE DUCK HAS ARRIVED ON A HORSE TO GAMEDAY 🦆🐴 pic.twitter.com/FbxyDixkQg — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 11, 2025

Oregon and Indiana play at 3:30 ET. Both teams are undefeated and ranked in the top 10, of the Associated Press College Football poll. Oregon is ranked no. 3 in the country, with a 5-0 record.

Oregon looks for another shot at the College Football Playoff

The Ducks have already established themselves as one of the best teams in the country this season. Oregon upset Penn State in State College just a few weeks ago. Oregon coach Dan Lanning called that game a masterpiece for his squad.

Oregon was upset by Ohio State last season in the CFP. The Ducks are hoping for another shot at glory this year. Despite the loss of several key players, the squad hasn't missed a beat so far this season. Oregon destroyed Oklahoma State in non conference play, which led to Oklahoma State soon after firing Mike Gundy.

Oregon football faces another tough test in Indiana. The Hoosiers, who also made the CFP last season, are led by second-year coach Curt Cignetti. Indiana already blew out a good Illinois team this season.

Time will tell if Oregon can remain undefeated on Saturday.