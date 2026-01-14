The 2026 Oregon football team has the potential to be one of the most loaded teams in program history. The biggest news for the Ducks was getting Dante Moore to stay in Eugene for one more season. They have their quarterback position set for the next two seasons, too, because Dylan Raiola also announced his intention to transfer to Oregon, which will set him up for the 2027 season.

Dante Moore announced his intention to return to Oregon during Wednesday's episode of “SportsCenter.” After he did, he was asked about Raiola and what it means for him coming to Eugene. Moore said that Raiola is great to be around, and he is excited to compete with him and wants to help him get better in any way he can, just like Dillon Gabriel did for him the previous season.

Moore said, “Yeah, he’s a great dude. Of course, we haven’t talked much, but just seeing him and now he competes. I know next year he’s going to be a great guy for the quarterback room. I want to make sure that I give him my ideas, my thoughts, that Dillon Gabriel did for me. Just give him the resources to improve his game. But I know that when he comes here, he’s not going to fall and not push me. I know he’s going to push me. I know he’ll compete and have fun. I’m glad to be able to see him.”

Raiola comes over to Oregon after playing at a Big Ten opponent, Nebraska, for the last two seasons. Raiola and Moore never played against each other last season, but now they will be on the same team, learning from and pushing each other to get better.

Dante Moore initially committed to play at UCLA, and after seeing some time with the Bruins, Moore left after Chip Kelly left and went to Oregon to develop behind Dillon Gabriel.

Dylan Raiola's story seems similar to what happened with Moore. He started as a true freshman and was inconsistent. Then he had a solid sophomore year before getting injured, and transferring to Oregon to learn should help him a lot.