South Carolina football overheard rumblings that LaNorris Sellers would run it back with the Gamecocks. Sellers finalized his future Monday — announcing his return.

Sellers himself dropped a recommitment video revealing his decision to stay put.

“Last season, it didn't end how we wanted or how I wanted it. I know what I left out there and I know what I'm capable of. That's why I'm not running from it — I'm running toward it,” Sellers said.

He adds he still believes in his team, staff and the state.

“2026 isn't about coming back…it's about finishing and doing it louder, stronger and together,” Sellers says in the video.

Sellers even held up his phone to reveal he completed a “2026” loop with his miles.

Early LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina look in 2026

Sellers taking snaps again and refusing to enter the College Football Transfer Portal is huge for a team aiming to trek up again.

His Gamecocks failed to reach a bowl game after finishing 4-8 overall — including losing six of their last seven. He gets the assurance of having Shane Beamer back as head coach, despite rumblings of Virginia Tech being interested early on given his famous surname in Blacksburg.

Sellers, Beamer and the Gamecocks, however, must operate without a talented defender. Brandon Cisse is leaving the defensive backfield for the NFL Draft, announcing his decision 11 days ago.

South Carolina even prepared itself in the event Sellers left. Beamer and the Gamecocks landed four-star QB Landon Duckworth to close out the 2026 recruiting class. They even flipped edge rush commit Julian Walker from Michigan.

South Carolina should have higher expectations for '26 — with Sellers refueling the hype.