Head coach Matt Campbell’s first Penn State football team staff build is starting to look like a direct extension of what he trusted at Iowa State, with reports indicating he’s bringing offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser, offensive line coach Ryan Clanton, and secondary coach Deon Broomfield to State College as the new regime moves quickly to install a familiar structure.

That continuity is already paying off on the recruiting trail. Hayes Fawcett reported that the class of 2026 offensive tackle Pete Eglitis has committed to Penn State for Rivals, a notable move because Eglitis had been released from his signing with Iowa State on December 10.

At 6’7 and 300 pounds, Eglitis is the kind of big-bodied tackle prospect who fits neatly into the message Campbell is sending early: this staff is bringing its blueprint with it, and it’s recruiting accordingly.

The timeline is what makes it feel connected. Campbell is stacking known pieces first, the staff he’s comfortable with, then the recruits who were already tied to that orbit.

When a player is released from an Iowa State signing and then lands at Penn State shortly after Campbell arrives, it reads less like a coincidence and more like a relationship and a plan, simply changing addresses.

Article Continues Below

It also helps explain why the offensive line position, in particular, is worth watching. If Clanton is indeed the new offensive line coach, adding a high-ceiling tackle prospect like Eglitis becomes an immediate on-brand move.

Penn State is still in the early days of this transition, and the noise will always exist when a major job changes hands. But this is the kind of recruiting note that signals direction.

Campbell is trying to recreate what worked, and now with a 2026 tackle who followed the path once the Iowa State paperwork was reopened.

If more releases-then-commits like this start popping up, it’ll be a clear indicator that Penn State’s new era is going to be built with Iowa State connections as the scaffolding, at least at the start.