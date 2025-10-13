Penn State’s football program continues to feel the ripple effects of James Franklin’s firing. The university’s farewell post for the longtime head coach went viral, symbolizing the end of an era and the uncertainty now surrounding the program.

After Franklin’s dismissal, the official Penn State football X account posted a simple message: “Thank you for everything, CJF,” alongside a photo that read, “Thank you, Coach Franklin.” Replies were disabled, but fans quickly flooded the quotes, expressing a mix of emotions.

Some noted the striking resemblance between Penn State’s farewell graphic and Oklahoma State’s recent post after firing Mike Gundy.

The reaction highlighted how quickly fortunes have changed in Happy Valley. Once considered a College Football Playoff contender, Penn State has spiraled in the last few weeks, losing three straight games to Oregon, UCLA, and Northwestern.

Those losses, combined with growing unrest among fans and recruits, ultimately sealed Franklin’s fate. The coach, who went 104-45 and led the program to a Big Ten title in 2016, leaves behind both a strong legacy and a chaotic transition period.

Now, that uncertainty is bleeding into the recruiting process. Four-star safety commit Matt Sieg addressed the rumors about his status in the wake of the coaching change, telling On3’s Hayes Fawcett:

“At this time, I am still committed to current staff at Penn State. However, due to the recent changes and uncertainty, I have decided to re-open my recruitment.”

Sieg’s statement captures the tension within the program. While he remains tied to the current staff, his decision to explore other options suggests doubts about Penn State’s direction under its next head coach.

The move also follows a recent wave of decommitments from top recruits after Franklin’s firing, including linebacker Gabriel Jenkins, five-star running back Kemon Spell, and offensive tackle Layton von Brandt.

The timing couldn’t be worse for Penn State, whose 2027 recruiting class was shaping up to be one of its strongest in years. Losing multiple blue-chip players within days of the coaching change underscores just how fragile the program’s recruiting foundation has become.

As the Nittany Lions look for their next head coach, keeping remaining commits on board will be a top priority. Whoever takes over must quickly stabilize relationships with recruits like Sieg, or risk seeing more talent slip away before signing day.