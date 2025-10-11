Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar was forced to leave the 22-21 Week 7 loss to the Northwestern Wildcats early after taking a hard hit late in the fourth quarter. After being carted off the field from the sideline, the program has already ruled his status for the remainder of the 2025-26 season.

Reports indicate that Allar, who is 21 years old, will not return to the lineup for the rest of the season, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. Head coach James Franklin didn't reveal the exact injury the senior quarterback suffered in his leg, but did announce he will not be returning.

“Penn State QB Drew Allar suffered a season-ending injury today, HC James Franklin announced.”

This story is currently developing, and more information will be published soon.