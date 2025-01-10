Penn State football left fans on pins and needles wondering if star pass rusher Abdul Carter would play against Notre Dame. He created quite the reaction posing with two college legends before the Orange Bowl. And that moment signified he was ready to go.

Captured by ESPN Sportscenter, the edge rush sensation got a rare photo in with two legends: Lavar Arrington and Micah Parsons, both of whom wore the number Carter wears for the Nittany Lions.

Fans couldn't help but fawn over the rare photo of past PSU legends posing with a defender following their footsteps.

Fan reactions pour in for Abdul Carter's Penn State photo

All three men share one thing in common minus their PSU ties: Arrington, Parsons and Carter wear the same number.

“Something about that number 11 in State College,” one fan posted on X.

One more fan shared a lengthier, more poignant, reaction to the picture.

“In a powerful nod to Penn State's storied history, two legendary players who once wore the prestigious No. 11 jersey, LaVar Arrington and Micah Parsons, made a memorable encounter possible,” the fan shared. “Before the start of the Capital One Orange Bowl, rising star Abdul Carter sought out and met these icons, ensuring he paid homage to the giants on whose shoulders he stands as he continues his journey to football greatness.”

Carter dealt with an injured left shoulder. Many fans and analysts wondered how healthy the star defender would be suiting up. Especially with a trip to the national title game on the line against the Fighting Irish. Carter indeed put the full pads on. Except ESPN college football insider captured a heavily bandaged Carter during warm ups.

Turns out the shoulder hasn't hindered him. The Irish struggled to find then end zone right away during the first half. Both teams got held scoreless after the first quarter.