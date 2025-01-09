The Penn State football team takes on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff (CFP) in what could be a frustrating night depending on the status of defensive end Abdul Carter. As fans lock in their predictions for the No. 6 Penn State football team against the No. 7 squad, there should be some hesitation as Carter's availability seems to be a legitimate question going into the contest.

Consequently, dealing with a shoulder issue, here's everything we know about Abdul Carter's injury and his playing status for the CFP semifinals vs. Notre Dame.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Penn State football's Adbul Carter injury status vs. Notre Dame

It looks as if Carter will be a game-time decision for the semifinals CFP game taking place at the Orange Bowl as it was said by sports agent Drew Rosenhaus. Carter is a NIL client of Rosenhaus and spoke on “The Pat McAfee Show” about what it would take for the star defensive end to play and made sure to say that it is a “legitimate shoulder injury.”

“This is a straightforward situation. Abdul Carter is a NIL client of ours,” Rosenhaus said. “We hopefully will represent him in the upcoming draft, But from an NIL capacity…NIL does not carry into the NFL, so Abdul is still going to have to make that decision. But we would obviously be honored to represent him because I believe he's going to be one of the first picks of the draft. But to your question, but relative to tonight's game, if this guy can play physically, if there's a chance, he will do it. I've been an NFL agent for 36 years, this is absolutely one of the toughest human beings I've ever been affiliated with.”

“Just watch this guy play, he plays so hard every snap. If he can go, he'll go,” Rosenhaus continued. “But he has a legitimate shoulder injury and Franklin came out and said, ‘Hey, it's a game-time decision.' It really is. You guys played a long time in the NFL, you know, there are game-time decisions, where you got to go out there, you got to warm up, you got to feel it, you don't know whether or not you can do it. That is going to be something that will happen in a couple hours.”

Expand Tweet

Abdul Carter's availability huge for Penn State football team

Subsequently, there is no doubt that Carter is integral to the Penn State football team as this season, he recorded 11 sacks to go with 40 solo tackles 63 total, 22.5 tackles for loss, 53 pressures, and two forced fumbles. He is also the second-ranked player on ESPN's 2025 NFL Draft Big Board by Mel Kiper as Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin spoke about Carter's playing ability.

“We anticipate Abdul playing. He's doing everything he possibly can to play…But it'll be a game-time decision, and we'll see,” Franklin said.

The Penn State football matchup vs. Notre Dame takes place on Thursday.