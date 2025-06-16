The Penn State football team added to its 2026 recruiting class with a big commitment from four-star linebacker Elijah Littlejohn on Monday. Littlejohn had previously narrowed his list of college options down to four as he was considering Penn State, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech and NC State. Head coach James Franklin ended up finding a way to secure the commitment as Littlejohn will spend his college days with the Nittany Lions.

“BREAKING: Four-Star LB Elijah Littlejohn has Committed to Penn State, he tells me for @on3recruits,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’2 215 LB from Charlotte, NC chose the Nittany Lions over Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, & NC State.”

Elijah Littlejohn had a short message to share upon his commitment to the Penn State football team.

“All Glory to God,” he said.

Littlejohn is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #236 player in the 2026 recruiting class, the #24 EDGE and the #14 player in the state of North Carolina. Littlejohn currently attends West Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte, NC. Penn State snagged him right out NC State's backyard.

This is a big commitment for James Franklin and the Penn State football team as Littlejohn is one of the top LBs in the country. The Nittany Lions have shown in recent years that they aren't going anywhere in terms of having one of the best defenses in the country, and commitments like this are a big reason why. Penn State is adding elite talent to its roster every single season, and when guys leave for the NFL, the team simply reloads.

After this commitment from Elijah Littlejohn, Penn State now has the #6 recruiting class in the country, according to 247Sports. The Nittany Lions have landed 20 players so far, and they have commitments from zero five-stars, 10 four-stars and 10 three-stars. There is a long way to go in this cycle, and Penn State already has an incredibly loaded class. It looks like James Franklin is once again going to finish with one of the best recruiting classes in the country.

Penn State made a run to the College Football Playoff for the first time ever last season, and the Nittany Lions ended up making it all the way to the semifinals. They came up a little bit short after a heartbreaking finish against Notre Dame, but everyone can feel the momentum that this team has going into the 2025 season. The recruits are feeling it too, and they want to go play for the Penn State football team.