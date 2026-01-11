Penn State has taken significant steps to rebuild its backfield following the departure of cornerstone running backs Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton. The program successfully tapped into Big Ten experience by landing Ohio State transfer James Peoples, a physical runner with two years of eligibility remaining.

People's arrival in State College after a 2025 season which he recorded 344 rushing yards and three touchdowns for the Buckeyes. His addition provides a seasoned presence to a retooled offense that is undergoing substantial turnover.

By securing a player with direct knowledge of the conference's demands, the Nittany Lions are prioritizing depth and stability as they look to maintain their status as a top contender in the Big Ten.

The defensive unit also received a massive boost with the arrival of one of the most productive defensive backs in the country. Hayes Fawcett reported on X that Iowa State transfer CB Jeremiah Cooper has committed to Penn State. Cooper is currently ranked as the “No. 11 player in the Portal” according to the On3 Industry rankings.

BREAKING: Iowa State transfer CB Jeremiah Cooper has Committed to Penn State, he tells @On3Sports He’s totaled 134 tackles, 8 INT, 22 PD, and 1 FF through 4 seasons with the Cyclones Cooper is ranked as the No. 11 player in the Portal (per On3)https://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/76lctKqeZp — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 11, 2026

Over a four-season career with the Cyclones, he has been a consistent playmaker, totaling 134 tackles, eight interceptions, and 22 pass deflections. His elite ball-hawking abilities and veteran leadership make him an immediate cornerstone for the Nittany Lions' secondary as they prepare for the 2026 campaign.

This wave of talent is part of a larger roster overhaul led by Matt Campbell, who continues to bring familiar faces to his new role. The program recently added All-Big 12 running back Carson Hansen, who followed Campbell from Iowa State after rushing for 952 yards and six scores last season.

Hansen’s versatility as both a runner and a receiver helps replace the massive production lost from the outgoing senior class. He joins a growing list of former Cyclones, including quarterback Rocco Becht and tight end Benjamin Brahmer, who have moved to the Nittany Lions.

By blending these established stars with conference transfers like Peoples and Cooper, Penn State is quickly assembling a competitive and experienced roster for the upcoming season.