Pittsburgh football has been without star running back Desmond Reid for quite some time. Reid appears hopeful to return to the field on Saturday, when the squad takes on Florida State.

“Sources: Pitt star all-purpose back Desmond Reid is considered a game-time decision after missing two games with a lower body injury suffered against West Virginia. Reid will be tested in warm-ups, and if he looks OK there’s optimism he’ll be able to play,” ESPN's Pete Thamel reported on X, formerly Twitter.

Reid was injured earlier this season in a heartbreaking overtime loss to West Virginia. The Pittsburgh star was one of the team's offensive weapons in the 2024 season.

The Panthers enter Saturday with some injuries. Pittsburgh has three starting defensive backs who are game-time decisions. Cruce Brookins, Javon McIntyre, and Tamon Lynum are questionable.

This season, Pittsburgh is 3-2 after a big win over Boston College in their last game.

Pittsburgh football has had an up and down year

Article Continues Below

Pittsburgh football coach Pat Narduzzi is seen as a hot seat candidate this season. Narduzzi has led the Panthers for several years, but struggled in the last few seasons. Pittsburgh lost six games in a row to end the 2024 campaign.

This year, the Panthers lost in overtime in the Backyard Brawl to West Virginia. The squad followed that loss with another one to Louisville. Narduzzi then made a quarterback change for Pittsburgh, and that worked against Boston College.

Reid would be another potent asset on the offense, if he can play against Florida State. The Pittsburgh running back has 24 carries this season, for 142 yards and a touchdown. He finished the 2024 season with 966 rushing yards.

Pittsburgh and Florida State play a huge ACC game on Saturday. The Seminoles enter the contest with a 3-2 record, after losing to Miami (FL) in their last game. Florida State has lost back-to-back games to Miami and Virginia. Florida State coach Mike Norvell is also under fire from Florida State fans, due to recent struggles.

Pittsburgh football and Florida State play Saturday at 12:00 ET.