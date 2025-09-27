The Pittsburgh Panthers took an early 10-0 lead over the Louisville Cardinals in the first quarter of Saturday's contest. Pat Narduzzi's team recorded the first touchdown of the game after a huge 39-yard touchdown pass. However, the catch to record the score was a wild one, as it appeared to defy all laws of physics.

Quarterback Eli Holstein threw a deep ball down the sideline to wide receiver Cataurus Hicks. The redshirt sophomore wideout was in a one-on-one matchup and had his man beat to begin the play. However, Louisville cornerback Jabari Mack caught up and made a play on the ball. It appeared Mack successfully knocked the ball away. But somehow, Hicks managed to still haul it in for six points.

Cataurus Hicks with the INSANE catch for the TD 😳pic.twitter.com/77LfsfWwdD — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

That's the definition of a crazy catch. Cataurus Hicks was able to keep his eye on the football and still catch it before it fell to the ground. And you have to give credit to Jabari Mack, as the Louisville cornerback made a brilliant play. It was just a bad beat for him.

Hicks transferred to Pittsburgh from Louisville in the offseason. He was one of the top acquisitions for the Panthers, giving the offense a speedy option on the perimeter. He's provided the team with some consistency in the passing game, as the bizarre touchdown catch he made on Saturday is the third score he's recorded so far this season.

He transferred out of Louisville after playing two seasons with the program. However, despite playing in 12 games in the 2024-25 campaign, Hicks was in a backup role, and it didn't appear he would have much playing time if he remained with the Cardinals. So, he's playing for Pittsburgh now, and it appears to have been a smart choice.