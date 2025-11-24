The New Orleans Saints faltered anew on Sunday, losing to Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Despite New Orleans' loss, the game can still be remembered for a long time by quarterback Tyler Shough, as it was his first career home start in the NFL — and third overall.

Shough was outplayed by Cousins, who threw two touchdowns and got picked off once in Atlanta's 24-10 win. The rookie signal-caller went 30-of-43 for 243 passing yards with zero touchdowns and an interception, while getting sacked five times for a loss of 29 yards. He also lost a fumble for a two-turnover outing.

While it was an overall rough start for the former Louisville Cardinals quarterback, Shough still got praised after the game by fellow QB and veteran Taysom Hill.

“I think Tyler has done a really nice job,” Hill said of Shough during a postgame press conference, per the Saints' official website. “You feel his presence. You feel confident with him in the huddle. He knows what's going on. He has put the time and energy into learning the system and understands the intricacies of what's going on. He has a really positive, great presence in the huddle and at the line of scrimmage. As a fan base, if you watch a play, then you can feel that. As a teammate and in the locker room, you feel that as well.”

Hill, who rushed 10 times for 17 yards against the Falcons, then continued to highlight the positives he's seen from Shough.

“He has made some nice plays over the course of the three games that he has been playing. We have had conversations, and the nature of that position is challenging. As you look at an NFL game, so often the game boils down to a few plays and I feel that Tyler has done a nice job of making these 50-50 plays. I really appreciate the time that he has put into it and he has progressed really well.”

As for the Saints, they are now 2-9 with only six more games left on their 2025 NFL season schedule, including Week 13's assignment against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.