The Pittsburgh Panthers football team received a major boost ahead of Saturday’s matchup, as running back Desmond Reid is expected to return for the high-stakes Miami game. The update comes at a crucial moment for No. 24 Pittsburgh as it heads into a regular-season finale loaded with ACC Championship implications.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel provided the update on Saturday, posting to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account with the latest expectation on Reid’s availability. He noted that the senior back is trending toward playing despite a limited week of practice.

“Sources: Pitt star all-purpose back Desmond Reid will return against No. 12 Miami today after missing last week’s game at Georgia Tech. He’s expected to be available, although he’s been limited in practice and it’s uncertain how much of a workload he’ll be able to handle.”

Reid’s return strengthens Pittsburgh football as it prepares for a Week 14 showdown with No. 12 Miami in a matchup featuring one of the ACC’s most explosive offenses against one of its top defenses. He missed last week’s 42-28 win vs. Georgia Tech in Atlanta, yet his versatility remains vital for a No. 24 Pittsburgh team pushing for its seventh conference victory. His ability to impact the game as a runner, receiver, and returner brings needed balance to a unit that leaned heavily on freshman standout Ja’Kyrian Turner during his absence.

Turner’s 201-yard performance last week highlighted his rise, and pairing him with Reid forms a one-two punch against a disciplined Hurricanes defense. The matchup also carries personal meaning for Reid, a Miami native facing his hometown team in a game that shapes Pittsburgh’s ACC Championship path. The Panthers must beat Miami and get help elsewhere, needing Virginia to lose to Virginia Tech or SMU to fall to California to keep their title hopes alive.

With the return of Reid, the ACC Championship storyline stays tied to the Panthers’ outlook. A Pittsburgh win keeps their route alive, while help elsewhere could still send them to the title game. For Miami, the stakes carry similar weight, with slim playoff hopes resting on whether the Hurricanes can escape with a win.