The Pittsburgh football team is without one of its offensive stars on Saturday. Pitt's running back Desmond Reid is out with a lower-body injury, per ESPN. The Panthers take on Georgia Tech Saturday in a huge showdown.

Reid has been bothered by ankle and leg problems.

“He left the Notre Dame game last week with an ankle issue. He’s Pitt’s second-leading rusher and fourth-leading receiver. This will be the fourth game he's missed,” Pete Thamel reported on X, formerly Twitter.

The loss is a big one for Pitt, who is trying to bounce back after a blowout loss to Notre Dame. Pittsburgh had been on a five-game winning streak before losing to the Fighting Irish. Pittsburgh is striving for a spot in the ACC championship game.

This season, Pitt has a 7-3 record. The Panthers are 5-1 in the ACC. Georgia Tech is 9-1 overall on the season.

Pittsburgh has a massive game against Georgia Tech

The Panthers can't afford to lose to Georgia Tech Saturday, if the squad wants to make the ACC title game. Pittsburgh already has losses this season to Louisville, West Virginia and Notre Dame. Pittsburgh essentially has to win out in order to have a shot at the league's championship.

Reid has been such a workhorse in the Pitt offense. He rushed for 966 yards during the 2024 season, and five touchdowns. This season, his injuries have limited him. Reid has just 278 rushing yards this season.

Pittsburgh has a tough end to the year, in terms of schedule. The team's last three opponents on the schedule are Notre Dame, Georgia Tech and finally Miami (FL). All three are ranked.

The Panthers are coached by Pat Narduzzi, who entered the season on a bit of a hot seat. He had two somewhat frustrating seasons the last two years at Pitt, including a 3-9 campaign in 2023.

Pittsburgh and Georgia Tech play at 7:00 ET. The Yellow Jackets are 6-1 and tied for first in the ACC. Georgia Tech is coming off a close win over Boston College.