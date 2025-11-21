The Pittsburgh Panthers are set to take on the No. 16 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Week 13, in what should be a thrilling ACC clash. Unfortunately, for the Panthers, it appears the club could be without its star running back.

Reports indicate that Desmond Reid is deemed questionable for the upcoming game, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. Reid is dealing with an apparent ankle injury that he suffered in Pittsburgh's 37-15 Week 12 loss to the No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

“Pitt Star all-purpose back Desmond Reid is questionable for Georgia Tech, per the ACC availability report.”

If the senior running back can't play, then the Panthers will likely turn to a committee approach, which is what Pittsburgh did in Week 12. Guys like Juelz Goff, Ja'Kyrian Turner, Jaylynn Williams, and Caleb Williams could all be in line for more rush attempts if Reid is forced to miss the upcoming game against Georgia Tech.

Desmond Reid is in his second year with Pittsburgh. However, he hasn't been nearly as efficient in Year 2 as he was in Year 1. Through seven games played so far in the 2025-26 campaign, Reid has only accumulated 278 rushing yards, 317 receiving yards, and four total touchdowns (two rushing, two receiving). His 39.7 rushing yards per game average is well below the 87.8 he recorded a season ago.

With a 7-3 record, the Panthers have already clinched a bowl game. However, the program will want to continue winning games and play in the highest-ranked bowl game possible. A win over Georgia Tech would be a nice addition to the season.