The San Diego State Aztecs won their first game of the season in blowout fashion. However, things got real when the Washington State Cougars handed the Aztecs and their new quarterback a big loss. With a game against the California Golden Bears looming, the Aztecs bolstered the defense. San Diego State brought in Tatuo Martinson, a defensive lineman from the UNLV Rebels.

Martinson was a force for UNLV last season. However, the former Rebels defensive lineman faced trouble with the NCAA over the summer. The issues kept him from suiting up for UNLV's first two games. According to On3 Sports' Pete Nakos, Martinson got an injunction and joins an Aztecs team that desperately needs him to come in and produce at the front of the defense.

“UNLV DL Tatuo Martinson has joined the San Diego State roster and is expected to make an instant impact this season, a source tells On3 Sports. He was granted a preliminary injunction against the NCAA in August,” Nakos said. “Has 55 career tackles and 4 TFLs.”

UNLV missed Martinson in its first two games. Now, he has a chance to have a big role at San Diego State. After taking on the Golden Bears, the Aztecs have one more non-conference game coming up. Then, the Mountain West season starts and San Diego State needs to be on its A-game each week.

The Aztecs are one of many teams who think it has a chance at the conference title. San Diego State might have lost its quarterback to the transfer portal, but the team is still a talented group.

Martinson will come in and be a starter on the defensive line when he gets up to speed. He could play a part in San Diego State's plan against California. Regardless of how much he plays in that game, he has a bye week to integrate himself into the team and get ready to go. The Aztecs hope that he is the missing piece and can help them avenge their loss to the Cougars.