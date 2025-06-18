South Carolina football EDGE Dylan Stewart was one of the best defensive players in college football last season, and he was just a true freshman. If Stewart was eligible, he could've gone to the NFL Draft after just one season with the Gamecocks. However, he has to spend at least three years in college before he can do that, so he has at least two more years at South Carolina. That is a scary thought for SEC teams.

Year two for Dylan Stewart is going to be exciting to see, and he is looking forward to it. The South Carolina football team had a solid season last year as it came close to making to the College Football Playoff, but the Gamecocks fell a little bit short. They have a tough schedule this year as that is always the case in the SEC, but the expectation is a playoff appearance.

It's never easy to make the CFP in SEC as it is a loaded conference, but having players like Stewart helps. South Carolina has a lot of big matchups on the schedule, and Stewart was recently asked which opposing QB he wants to sack the most:

“Everybody. I like to play football. I like to hit people,” he said, according to an article from On3. “I’m trying to make a play every play. I’m not in any mode, I’m just having fun when I’m playing football. Just get to move somebody out of the way.”

Good luck to SEC QBs that have to go up against Stewart next season! After narrowly missing the CFP last year, Stewart and the rest of this South Carolina football team are feeling very motivated. They want to make the playoff, and they aren't scared of any team that is in the way.

“That whole team last year, I just feel like showed out when it was time to show up,” Stewart said. “Before I leave, I want to make sure I make it to the playoff, but I actually want to get a ring.”

Stewart's level of play this season will have a big impact on whether or not the Gamecocks make a CFP run. After his stellar freshman season, expectations are high. Stewart was confident going into last year, and that will always be the case.

“I always had the confidence going into the season, going through spring ball and the fall camp, so I knew what I was going to do,” he said. “But like, the off-the-field stuff, I didn’t expect all that. My name’s blowing up. It’s pretty crazy realizing what I could do, to see how much influence I have.”

At the end of the day, Stewart is very happy with his college decision as things have gone well for him at South Carolina.

“Picking the right program, looking for the right things, and coaches and players and teammates,” Stewart added. “It’s a lot, but just working hard and having the right people around you have paid off.”

Dylan Stewart was one of the most explosive players in the country last year, and now he has another offseason under his belt. Expectations couldn't be higher for him this year, and he wants to take the South Carolina football team far.