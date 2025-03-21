The South Carolina football program is in good hands under head coach Shane Beamer. South Carolina won nine games in 2024, including a signature win against Clemson, in Beamer's fourth year with the program. It seems that Beamer's influence played a hand in the Gamecocks landing a top offensive line prospect.

Zyon Guiles has committed to the Gamecocks per Hayes Fawcett of On3 Recruits. Guiles is considered an “elite” interior offensive lineman and is the No. 3 interior o-line prospect according to On3. He chose South Carolina over Clemson and Georgia.

Guiles explained why he chose South Carolina over other top programs.

“What made them right for me I’d definitely say is the family aspect of it,” Guiles said. “The development. It was great. Really just i can see myself being around the coaching staff. How they treat their families was good. It’s definitely somewhere I see myself coming in and playing.”

Zyon Guiles praises Shane Beamer, South Carolina football coaching staff after commitment

Guiles also had some nice things to say about his new coach in Shane Beamer.

“Coach Beamer he’s great,” Guiles said. “He’s really turned the program around. A lot of recruits are flocking to the school and it’s great.”

Guiles is also excited to work with South Carolina's offensive line coach Lonnie Teasley.

“Coach Teasley he’s great,” Guiles said. “I talked to him frequently. He tells me how I can fit into the program, he shows me the way I play can fit. He looks at me as a guy that come in and play right away which stands out to me.”

The Gamecocks had some success during the 2024 season. Guiles believes that there is more to come during his tenure with the Gamecocks.

“They have the right coaches, recruits to turn around the program and the potential to win a National Championship,” Guiles concluded.

Guiles will fit right in down in Columbia.