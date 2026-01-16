The South Carolina Gamecocks secured the commitment of former Tennessee edge rusher Caleb Herring, adding another proven Southeastern Conference defender to their roster on Thursday. Herring pledged to the Gamecocks during a visit to Columbia, choosing South Carolina over a list of other programs that included Texas, Mississippi State, Miami, Georgia, Clemson, and USC.

Herring arrives from Tennessee after three seasons in Knoxville and will have one year of eligibility remaining. Listed at 6-foot-5 and 245 pounds, he appeared in 36 career games for the Volunteers, making one start, and developed into a regular part of the defensive line rotation. During his Tennessee career, Herring amassed 25 tackles, eight tackles for loss, five sacks, six quarterback hurries, two pass breakups, and one forced fumble.

The 2025 season was statistically Herring's most productive year. As a junior, he played in all 13 games as the second-string LEO behind Joshua Josephs and recorded 14 tackles, six tackles for loss, and four sacks. He also added multiple quarterback hurries and pass breakups, including a breakout performance against Georgia in which he snagged four tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks. Also, he produced two sacks for a loss of 14 yards in a road win at Mississippi State.

In 2024, Herring took the field in 12 games, notching 119 defensive snaps, finishing with eight tackles and one tackle for loss. As a true freshman in 2023, he played in 11 games, garnering three tackles, one sack, and a forced fumble, accented by a strip sack against UTSA.

Herring entered college as a highly touted prospect from Riverdale High School in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. He signed with the Volunteers in the 2022 recruiting class as the No. 1 overall player in the state of Tennessee and the No. 16-ranked defensive end nationally. In the transfer portal, he was rated as the No. 23 edge rusher and No. 246 overall prospect by On3, while 247Sports ranked him as the No. 22 defensive end and No. 168 overall transfer. That ranking makes him the third-highest rated incoming transfer in South Carolina’s 2026 class.

The Gamecocks staff, including head coach Shane Beamer, spent significant time with Herring during his visit, and he also connected with returning defensive end Dylan Stewart, who is entering his third season at South Carolina. Herring is the second defensive end and fifth defensive lineman the Gamecocks have added through the transfer portal this offseason, joining Tomiwa Durojaiye (Illinois), Jordan Thomas (Georgia), Kelby Collins (Alabama), and Drew Collins (Arkansas State).