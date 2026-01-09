With the transfer portal open until January 16, programs around the nation are finding new talent to join their rosters for the 2026-27 campaign. On Friday, the South Carolina Gamecocks made a big splash by landing Jacarrius Peak.

Coming out of North Carolina State, Peak will be joining the Gamecocks next season after committing to the program on Friday, according to Hayes Fawcett of Rivals and On3 Sports. The star offensive tackle will likely step in as an immediate starter for Shane Beamer's offense.

“BREAKING: NC State transfer OT Jacarrius Peak has committed to South Carolina, Hayes Fawcett reports.”

Peak, who will be a senior next season, was considered the top offensive tackle available in the transfer portal in On3 Sports' rankings, per Pete Nakos of On3 Sports. The Gamecocks find an immediate upgrade for the offensive line to help protect quarterback LaNorris Sellers.

“Key pickup for protecting LaNorris Sellers in 2026. On3 Sports' top OT in portal.”

Jacarrius Peak played in 38 games in his three years at NC State. That makes him an incredibly reliable and durable option on the offensive line. He will have the potential to serve as an anchor for the offense all next season, making him one of the more highly touted additions to any program so far in the transfer portal.

This news comes just a couple of weeks after South Carolina wide receiver Nyck Harbor announced that he was returning to the Gamecocks for next season. It appears that Sellers will have a solid group around him, as the program aims to be more competitive moving forward.