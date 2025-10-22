South Carolina football has struggled this season to find wins. The Gamecocks are 3-4 on the campaign, and 1-4 in the SEC. South Carolina coach Shane Beamer opened up about the frustrations his team has had this year.

“Again, I understand there’s noise out there, and there should be,” Beamer said, per On3. “I’m not happy with where we are right now. I’m going to get it fixed because we’ve got great young men in this program. And as the leader and as the head coach of this program, I realize that I’m letting a lot of people down right now with the way that we’re playing.”

Beamer's team has dropped two games in a row. The South Carolina coach says he has a message to his team, as they try to salvage the season.

“Block it out,” Beamer said. “If you’re spending time listening to that noise then you’re not doing the things that you need to be doing to get better. You’re not doing the things that you need to be doing to win. When our players walk out of the locker room each and every day, they see a sign on the door of the locker room that’s there permanently that says, ‘Starve your distractions, feed your focus.’ And I love that.

“Starve your distractions, all the things that are cluttering your mind. Starve it as much as you can and feed your focus.”

The Gamecocks next play Alabama on Saturday.

South Carolina football hopes to make a bowl game this season

South Carolina has an SEC win this season over Kentucky. The squad also has two non conference wins, including a victory over Virginia Tech. While the team still needs three more to attain bowl eligibility, it can be done.

South Carolina football has a huge opportunity at home this weekend to defeat an Alabama team that is red-hot. The Crimson Tide have won six games in a row.

Coach Beamer understands how much an upset win would mean for his South Carolina program.

“Our players that I feel like I’m letting down,” Beamer began. “Our coaches. Our players’ families. Our coaches’ families. The student body. The 80,000 people that pack Williams-Brice Stadium every Saturday. The state of South Carolina, from Charleston, to Myrtle Beach, to the Upstate, to the Midlands. There’s a lot of people that live and die with Gamecock football on Saturdays, and I get it, they’re not happy and neither am I.”

Beamer is in his fifth season at South Carolina.