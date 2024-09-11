The South Carolina football program has started the 2024 season off on a strong note. After winning two straight games, the Gamecocks will be tested by the No. 16 LSU football squad on ESPN's College GameDay. Head coach Shane Beamer kept things real when discussing the hype building for the Gamecocks ahead of Saturday's matchup.

Beamer dropped some interesting “bandwagon” comments on Wednesday during the SEC's weekly teleconference with its coaches.

“As I told our guys, the bandwagon is getting full,” Beamer said during the teleconference, as noted by FootballScoop.

Shane Beamer has full confidence in South Carolina regardless of outside opinions.

“Most of you all last week were probably wondering how we were going to win three games,” Beamer added. “You guys. Not us in the building.”

South Carolina rallied to beat Old Dominion in Week 1 before having the odds against them versus Kentucky the following week. But the Gamecocks exceeded expectations and won 31-7. South Carolina will need to continue to bring its best performance for its impeding LSU matchup.

The Tigers opened their season against the No. 11 USC Trojans but lost 27-20. Then, they made a statement with a 44-21 victory over Nicholls. Starting Tigers quarterback Garrett Numeier threw for 302 yards and a whopping six touchdowns in the game. However, South Carolina has a counter for Nussmeier.

The Gamecocks' defense held Kentucky to just 183 total yards of offense on Saturday. In addition, South Carolina nabbed two interceptions and stopped the Wildcats from converting their two fourth-down play attempts.

LSU is a different monster, but Shane Beamer will be sure to have his South Carolina football squad ready to play. One of the main questions is if the Gamecocks' offense will be able to continue to produce. LaNorris Sellers threw for 159 yards against Kentucky but also totaled one interception.

Will Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks keep their momentum and beat the highly-touted Tigers on College GameDay?