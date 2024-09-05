ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

South Carolina and Kentucky square off at Kroger Field in Lexington in the SEC opener for both teams. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a South Carolina-Kentucky prediction and pick.

The Gamecocks scored a 23-19 win against Old Dominion in Week 1, but it was far from a complete performance for Shane Beamer's team. South Carolina was able to capitalize on four turnovers from its opponent, despite notching just 288 yards of total offense in the game.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats only played a little more than two quarters in a 31-0 victory over Southern Miss after the game was called due to lightning. Georgia transfer Brock Vandagriff threw for 169 yards and three touchdowns (and one interception) in leading Kentucky to a convincing start to its season.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: South Carolina-Kentucky Odds

South Carolina: +8.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +275

Kentucky: -8.5 (-114)

Moneyline: – 350

Over: 42.5 (-110)

Under: 42.5 (-110)

How to Watch South Carolina vs. Kentucky

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET/ 12:30 p.m. PT

TV: ABC, ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why South Carolina Could Cover The Spread/Win

We probably shouldn't count out Beamer ball just yet.

Look no further than the 2023 season for an example of that. South Carolina had a disappointing 31-17 Week 1 loss to North Carolina, and then it regrouped with three straight notable performances. The Gamecocks scored a 47-21 win over what would eventually be a 10-win FCS team in Furman. Then came a 24-14 loss at Georgia in a game where South Carolina held a stunning 14-3 lead at halftime. After that, it was a 37-30 victory against Mississippi State for the team's first SEC win of the season.

Every season is different, but Beamer has proven he knows how to make key adjustments. He'll need to do that after the lackluster offensive performance in the win over Old Dominion.

Luckily, the offense is better than that. LaNorris Sellers, who completed just 10 of his 23 passes for 114 yards in his first game as the Gamecocks' starter, still has the dual-threat ability to challenge opposing defenses after posting 68 rushing yards and a touchdown. Rocket Sanders (24 CARs, 88 YDs, 1 TD) was a preseason All-American a season ago prior to a knee injury early in the season, and he figures to be the most dynamic playmaker for South Carolina moving forward.

If you're looking for another reason the Gamecocks can cover the spread, the past three meetings between these two teams have been decided by 10 points or fewer, with South Carolina winning 24-14 in Lexington as a four-point underdog in 2022.

Why Kentucky Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Wildcats could dominate on defense.

While it wasn't a full-game sample size for Mark Stoops' squad, Kentucky was excellent in keeping Southern Miss from getting anything going. Tate Rodemaker – the Florida State transfer who stepped in after Jordan Travis's injury in 2023 – had just 126 yards and threw two interceptions. The Golden Eagles had three third-down conversions on a single drive, but they were 0-for-8 beyond that.

The front seven for Kentucky is the game-changer. Their defensive line should be one of the best in college football this season, and the linebacker group already showcased its playmaking ability in game one. South Carolina's offense just wasn't in sync, and the Wildcats are the kind of team that can exploit the weaknesses.

That's not to discount the Kentucky offense, though. Vandagriff has a trio of wide receivers in Ja'Mori Maclin (2 RECs, 66 YDs), Dane Key (3 RECs, 60 YDS), and Barion Brown (4 RECs, 28 YDs, 2 TDs) who can all break off huge yardage on any play.

If the Gamecocks can't contain those three, not only could the Wildcats flex their muscle on defense, but they could also do it on offense.

Final South Carolina-Kentucky Prediction & Pick

Can South Carolina score enough points? That's the biggest question.

It's never a good idea to overreact to one game, but there was enough from both teams to form an opinion on which might be the bigger work in progress at this point in the season. The Wildcats seem better on both lines of scrimmage, and that's always a key to success in SEC games.

Kentucky's defense should control how this game is played, and if it can force Sellers into making a few mistakes, this thing could get out of hand. Vandagriff has the talent around him to capitalize on those turnovers and lead his team to another impressive offensive performance.

The better play is getting the Wildcats at -10, but they're still the pick in a matchup where they seem to have a solid advantage on both sides of the ball.

Final South Carolina-Kentucky Prediction & Pick: Kentucky -8.5 (-114)