South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer snapped at a reporter during his postgame press conference following the Gamecocks' 26-7 home loss to No. 14 Oklahoma on Oct. 18. The defeat dropped South Carolina to 3-4 overall and 1-4 in SEC play, extending their offensive struggles through seven games.

In a video posted by Chaz R Frazier on X, when a reporter asked if a change was needed in play-calling, Beamer interrupted, saying, “I made a change last week.”

After the reporter clarified that he meant play-calling specifically, Beamer became defensive. When he followed up again, asking what gives him hope about the play-calling, Beamer cut him off with, “Next question.” However, Beamer then reversed course and responded sharply.

“What gives me hope? I see the way we practice during the week,” Beamer said. “What gives me hope? I see the number of guys that we had out today that I wasn't even sure was gonna be able to play, that fought their a**es off to get back out there and get healthy. What gives me hope? I know the talent we have on our offense.”

The change Beamer referenced was firing offensive line coach Lonnie Teasley, with Shawn Elliott taking over those duties. But the move hasn't stopped the struggles, as the Gamecocks managed just 3.3 yards per play against Oklahoma. Quarterback LaNorris Sellers was sacked six times against the Sooners.

Beamer also acknowledged that the team isn't reaching its potential.

“I am not getting the most out of this team right now, offensively, defensively, and special teams,” he admitted during the press conference.

South Carolina's offense has been bad, ranking 110th nationally in total offense and 117th in red-zone scoring efficiency.

South Carolina faces a brutal closing stretch with Alabama, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M still ahead. The Gamecocks need three wins from their final five games to reach bowl eligibility, making immediate offensive improvement critical for salvaging the season.