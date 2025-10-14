The Oklahoma Sooners were humbled in their 23-6 loss to the Texas Longhorns, and the defeat exposed deep flaws that continue to haunt Brent Venables’ program. Once dominant in the Big 12, Oklahoma’s first season in the SEC is showing just how much tougher life in their new conference can be.

The Red River Rivalry was supposed to be a statement game for the sixth-ranked Sooners, who entered undefeated at 5-0. Instead, they were outmuscled, outcoached, and overwhelmed.

Oklahoma failed to score a touchdown for the third time in four years against Texas, and the offense never looked in sync. The Sooners’ offensive line, long a point of pride, fell apart under constant pressure, surrendering five sacks and managing just 48 rushing yards on 30 attempts, a dismal 1.6 yards per carry.

Injuries didn’t help. Starting right tackle Derek Simmons exited early with a knee injury, and the Sooners were forced to turn to third-string options. Freshman left tackle Michael Fasusi struggled mightily against Texas’ front seven, while penalties and missed assignments killed drives.

Without protection, quarterback John Mateer had little chance to find a rhythm, throwing three interceptions and finishing with only six points on the board.

Venables took ownership after the game but also hinted at the reality of the challenge Oklahoma now faces week to week. “If we are who we know we are and we believe we are, these guys will respond appropriately,” Venables said.

“We’ll learn from our mistakes today and grow from this tough loss.” But even he admitted what everyone already sees: this is not the old Big 12 anymore.

As ESPN’s George Stoia III quoted on X, Venables said: “This isn’t the old Big 12 days where Oklahoma destroys everybody every single week except one game of the year.” The head coach knows the SEC is a one-possession league where every snap counts, and Oklahoma’s margin for error is gone.

Adding insult to injury, Texas took to social media to taunt their rivals after reclaiming the Golden Hat. The Longhorns’ official account mocked the Sooners with references to Luke Combs’ hit song, “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma,” and fans piled on with their own digs. Oklahoma, meanwhile, has lost consecutive rivalry matchups for the first time since 2009.

Now 5-1, the Sooners must regroup quickly before their SEC schedule tightens further. Venables and his staff face mounting pressure to prove they can adapt to the conference’s physicality and prevent another promising start from unraveling in the season’s second half.