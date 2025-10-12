The South Carolina football program continues a year of big transitions, both on and off the field. Earlier this season, it was announced that the Gamecocks will end their long partnership with Under Armour after the 2025 campaign, signing a new apparel deal with Nike beginning in 2026.

The move will bring one of college football’s most recognizable brands back to Columbia, marking the end of an 18-year relationship with Under Armour.

According to The Post and Courier, the 10-year deal with Under Armour will expire next summer, and South Carolina’s Board of Trustees has already approved Nike’s offer. Once the 2026–27 academic year begins, every Gamecock uniform will feature the iconic “Swoosh.”

When the current $71.5 million contract was signed in 2016, it was the second-largest apparel deal in the SEC, trailing only Texas A&M’s, but the change to Nike represents a fresh direction for a program that has steadily grown under Shane Beamer.

Now, another change is underway, this time on the sidelines. Head coach Shane Beamer has officially dismissed offensive line coach Lonnie Teasley following South Carolina’s third loss in its last four games, as reported by On3 Sports.

The Gamecocks’ offensive struggles have been a growing concern, with inconsistent protection and a stagnant run game putting pressure on both the coaching staff and star quarterback LaNorris Sellers.

Running game coordinator and tight ends coach Shawn Elliott will assume interim duties as offensive line coach, per On3’s Chris Clark and Matt Zenitz. An official university announcement is expected later today.

Teasley had been with South Carolina since 2021, initially joining as an analyst before taking over on-field O-line responsibilities in 2022 and being promoted to the full-time role in 2023.

The decision to part ways with Teasley highlights Beamer’s urgency to stabilize the offense as the team enters a critical stretch. Despite Sellers’ impressive play, including his growing reputation as an early favorite for the 2026 NFL Draft’s QB1 spot, the lack of offensive rhythm has hindered South Carolina’s momentum.

At 6-foot-3 and 240 pounds, Sellers has the arm strength and mobility that NFL scouts covet. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that a majority of early draft evaluations have him ranked ahead of LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier and Miami’s Carson Beck, but his success depends on the line’s ability to protect him.

With new uniforms on the horizon and a reshuffled coaching staff, South Carolina’s message is clear: the program is evolving. Beamer’s staff shake-up may be the first of several steps as the Gamecocks look to return to SEC contention and give their franchise quarterback a stable foundation to lead the next era.