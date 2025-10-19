Virginia Tech is looking for a new head coach after firing Brent Pry. Current South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer has been connected to the Virginia Tech opening. He has now made an emphatic statement that South Carolina is his “dream job.”

“I have no idea where that story came from. I have conveyed publicly many times how much I want to be here. And I respect the question, I understand you asking it, and I’m not mad. I’ve conveyed many times how much I want to be here. This is my dream job. I said that when I came here. Nothing has changed. I am pissed off at the way we are performing right now, and it’s not acceptable,” said Beamer on a Sunday teleconference, according to Wes Mitchell of Gamecock Central for On3Sports.

The connection to Beamer for Virginia Tech makes sense. To begin with, his father, Frank Beamer, was the head coach for the Hokies from 1987 through 2015. In that time, he went 238-121-2. He won three Big East titles and four ACC titles. He also led Tech to 22 straight bowl games.

Shane played for his day from 1995-1999. He got his start in coaching at Georgia Tech in 2000 and would spend time at Tennessee and Mississippi State. Beamer then coached at South Carolina from 2007-2010. He then joined his dad's staff as the running backs coach and associate head coach. He left the Hokies after his dad retired following the 2015 season.

While Beamer has called this job his “dream job,” coaches have said they were not leaving before, and then left. Nick Saban famously told reporters he was not going to be the Alabama head coach while coaching the Miami Dolphins. He was hired at Alabama just two weeks later. Bobby Petrino did something similar, telling Louisville he wanted to stay, before taking the Atlanta Falcons job months later.

“USC is a good place, don't get me wrong. I had a wonderful time there, but man, we are doing something special here,” said Steve Sarkisian on The Dan Patrick Show about his job at Washington.

He left for USC before the bowl game. The list of coaches who have made this claim is long, and while some stay, others do not. Shane Beamer was emphatic that he will be staying at South Carolina.